Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 12.73 million shares of the Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) were traded, and its beta was 3.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.01, and it changed around -$0.16 or -7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $218.27M. PRTY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.21, offering almost -358.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.26% since then. We note from Party City Holdco Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.00 million.

Party City Holdco Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PRTY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Party City Holdco Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) trade information

Instantly PRTY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.91% year-to-date, but still down -0.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) is 59.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRTY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) estimates and forecasts

Party City Holdco Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.48 percent over the past six months and at a -88.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -79.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $529.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc. to make $548.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%. Party City Holdco Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.58% per year for the next five years.

PRTY Dividends

Party City Holdco Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.92% of Party City Holdco Inc. shares, and 70.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.43%. Party City Holdco Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with CAS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.31% of the shares, which is about 19.56 million shares worth $39.31 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.46% or 7.3 million shares worth $14.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.18 million shares worth $6.39 million, making up 2.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $5.14 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.