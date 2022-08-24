Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 30.82 million shares of the Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.37, and it changed around $0.65 or 23.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $548.87M. NRDY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.49, offering almost -300.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.82% since then. We note from Nerdy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Nerdy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NRDY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nerdy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) trade information

Instantly NRDY has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.87 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.11% year-to-date, but still down -10.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) is 58.96% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRDY is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nerdy Inc. (NRDY) estimates and forecasts

Nerdy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.41 percent over the past six months and at a -920.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Nerdy Inc. to make $32.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $33 million and $31.3 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

NRDY Dividends

Nerdy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.46% of Nerdy Inc. shares, and 76.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.39%. Nerdy Inc. stock is held by 94 institutions, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 13.22 million shares worth $132.1 million.

TPG GP A, LLC, with 14.61% or 13.22 million shares worth $67.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 4.36 million shares worth $16.23 million, making up 4.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $7.12 million, which represents about 1.55% of the total shares outstanding.