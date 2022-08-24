My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.74M. MYSZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -1088.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from My Size Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

My Size Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. My Size Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3400 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 26.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.63% year-to-date, but still down -29.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is 5.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41130.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYSZ is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -700.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,426.70%, up from the previous year.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.63% of My Size Inc. shares, and 8.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.83%. My Size Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.15% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $73604.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.39% or 99349.0 shares worth $24807.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 86590.0 shares worth $21621.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares.