Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) Stock Forecast: Bullish Signals Pointing To $96.00 In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.85 million shares of the Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) have been traded, and its beta is 3.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.24, and it changed around $0.82 or 1.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.37B. MTDR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.78, offering almost -8.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.05% since then. We note from Matador Resources Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Matador Resources Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MTDR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Matador Resources Company is expected to report earnings per share of $2.85 for the current quarter.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) trade information

Instantly MTDR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.34% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.41 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.36% year-to-date, but still up 7.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) is 19.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTDR is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $96.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -54.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) estimates and forecasts

Matador Resources Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.85 percent over the past six months and at a 157.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 42.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 128.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 124.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 82.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $766.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Matador Resources Company to make $781.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $390.51 million and $566.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 96.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 37.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.80%. Matador Resources Company earnings are expected to increase by 196.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.40% per year for the next five years.

MTDR Dividends

Matador Resources Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 26 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.65 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.65% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.87% of Matador Resources Company shares, and 93.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.83%. Matador Resources Company stock is held by 461 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.21% of the shares, which is about 17.97 million shares worth $952.08 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.52% or 12.42 million shares worth $658.17 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $171.09 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.19 million shares worth around $148.79 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.