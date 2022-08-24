Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 2.72 million shares of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.16, and it changed around $0.47 or 7.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.30B. LICY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.28, offering almost -99.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.02% since then. We note from Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.66 million.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LICY as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Instantly LICY has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.62 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.11% year-to-date, but still down -6.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 8.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LICY is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.19 percent over the past six months and at a 50.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 436.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. to make $14.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.71 million and $4.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 550.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 224.50%.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.25% of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, and 26.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 34.21%. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 5.2 million shares worth $43.98 million.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company, with 2.25% or 3.8 million shares worth $32.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.01 million shares worth $20.69 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 1.81 million shares worth around $11.77 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.