Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB).

In the last trading session, 4.93 million shares of the Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.35, and it changed around -$0.14 or -2.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.62B. RKLB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.34, offering almost -298.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.02% since then. We note from Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.62 million.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RKLB as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Instantly RKLB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.47 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.43% year-to-date, but still down -19.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 29.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RKLB is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -273.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 253.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Rocket Lab USA Inc. to make $60.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.29 million and $27.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 989.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 118.80%.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.50% of Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, and 60.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.61%. Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is held by 199 institutions, with VK Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 22.32% of the shares, which is about 103.5 million shares worth $833.21 million.

Deer Management Co. LLC, with 15.81% or 73.31 million shares worth $590.13 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 10.45 million shares worth $39.61 million, making up 2.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $63.05 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.