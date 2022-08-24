Let’s Talk About How Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 6.19 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.36, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.91B. BTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.29, offering almost -21.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.64% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.31 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 171.70% year-to-date, but still up 16.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 24.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Peabody Energy Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.86 percent over the past six months and at a 135.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,052.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $905.77 million and $1.26 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 50.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.80%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.03% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 85.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.51%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 295 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 17.97% of the shares, which is about 25.86 million shares worth $707.53 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.83% or 15.59 million shares worth $426.43 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.78 million shares worth $103.51 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $84.59 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.