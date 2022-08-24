Let’s Get Started On The Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.61, and it changed around $0.66 or 7.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $849.81M. VIST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.06, offering almost -4.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.54% since then. We note from Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 690.63K.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VIST as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Instantly VIST has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.70 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.30% year-to-date, but still up 7.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) is 46.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VIST is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $21.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -124.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 38.47 percent over the past six months and at a 344.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,340.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.40%, up from the previous year.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.20% of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 26.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.46%. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.72% of the shares, which is about 3.22 million shares worth $29.22 million.

Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC, with 2.84% or 2.45 million shares worth $22.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 76648.0 shares worth $0.7 million, making up 0.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held roughly 60242.0 shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.