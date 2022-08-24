Let’s Get Started On The FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.18, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $254.78M. FST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.17, offering almost -29.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.67% since then. We note from FAST Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 267.33K.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) trade information

Instantly FST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.32 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) is 0.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 91180.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.56 day(s).

FST Dividends

FAST Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.84% of FAST Acquisition Corp. shares, and 83.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.15%. FAST Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 49 institutions, with Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.96% of the shares, which is about 2.79 million shares worth $28.34 million.

Sculptor Capital Lp, with 7.51% or 1.5 million shares worth $15.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Greenspring Fund, Incorporated and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 48152.0 shares worth $0.49 million, making up 0.24% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd held roughly 20525.0 shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.