Let’s Discuss The NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.73, and it changed around $0.57 or 4.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.21B. SMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.85, offering almost -7.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.89% since then. We note from NuScale Power Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 725.43K.

NuScale Power Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SMR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NuScale Power Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Instantly SMR has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.85 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.86% year-to-date, but still up 3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) is 14.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SMR is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) estimates and forecasts

SMR Dividends

NuScale Power Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.26% of NuScale Power Corporation shares, and 59.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.11%. NuScale Power Corporation stock is held by 78 institutions, with Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 2.17 million shares worth $22.69 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 7.60% or 1.75 million shares worth $18.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.36 million shares worth $3.56 million, making up 1.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $2.87 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.