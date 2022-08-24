Let’s Discuss The AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 9.01 million shares of the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.11 or -29.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.83M. ANPC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.01, offering almost -1504.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.20 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ANPC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Instantly ANPC has showed a red trend with a performance of -29.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5900 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 57.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.50% year-to-date, but still up 5.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) is -13.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32520.000000000004 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANPC is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3100.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 101.70%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2020.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 27.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.06% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares, and 3.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.91%. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 0.37 million shares worth $0.16 million.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., with 0.52% or 0.12 million shares worth $51176.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 68030.0 shares worth $19925.0, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares.