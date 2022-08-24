Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around $0.11 or 9.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.50M. JWEL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.78, offering almost -2013.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.84% since then. We note from Jowell Global Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.32 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.34K.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) trade information

Instantly JWEL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6800 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.85% year-to-date, but still down -43.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) is -63.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 82590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

Jowell Global Ltd. (JWEL) estimates and forecasts

JWEL Dividends

Jowell Global Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 16.

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.59% of Jowell Global Ltd. shares, and 0.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.22%. Jowell Global Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.05% of the shares, which is about 14581.0 shares worth $17788.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.05% or 16601.0 shares worth $20253.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14581.0 shares worth $17788.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.