It’s Easy To Bet On GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 2.59 million shares of the GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) were traded, and its beta was 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.57M. GOVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -308.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.46% since then. We note from GeoVax Labs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.24 million.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

Instantly GOVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3800 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.31% year-to-date, but still down -24.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 6.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOVX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -255.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -255.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $80k and $30k respectively.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.21% of GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, and 14.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.21%. GeoVax Labs Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.47% of the shares, which is about 0.44 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.06% or 0.26 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 91154.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.73% of the total shares outstanding.