Is Insmed Incorporated’s (NASDAQ: INSM) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.57, and it changed around $1.03 or 3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.26B. INSM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.44, offering almost -24.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.48% since then. We note from Insmed Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Insmed Incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INSM as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Insmed Incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.89 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) trade information

Instantly INSM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.75 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.57% year-to-date, but still up 0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) is 18.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INSM is forecast to be at a low of $38.00 and a high of $58.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -37.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) estimates and forecasts

Insmed Incorporated share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 18.32 percent over the past six months and at a 12.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 16.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Insmed Incorporated to make $66.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.40%.

INSM Dividends

Insmed Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.46% of Insmed Incorporated shares, and 114.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 117.38%. Insmed Incorporated stock is held by 324 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.27% of the shares, which is about 15.86 million shares worth $372.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.29% or 11.1 million shares worth $260.82 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $87.08 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 3.44 million shares worth around $67.76 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.