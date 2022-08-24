Is Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.25, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.49M. CFMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.96, offering almost -684.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive 0.0% since then. We note from Conformis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 899.56K.

Conformis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CFMS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Conformis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) trade information

Instantly CFMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3487 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.75% year-to-date, but still down -27.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) is -10.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.79 day(s).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) estimates and forecasts

Conformis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.82 percent over the past six months and at a -3,100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Conformis Inc. to make $16.58 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -73.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.90%. Conformis Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 95.70% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.58% per year for the next five years.

CFMS Dividends

Conformis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 07.

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.00% of Conformis Inc. shares, and 53.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.24%. Conformis Inc. stock is held by 92 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.80% of the shares, which is about 20.03 million shares worth $12.49 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 9.32% or 17.28 million shares worth $10.78 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 13.76 million shares worth $8.59 million, making up 7.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 12.84 million shares worth around $4.54 million, which represents about 6.92% of the total shares outstanding.