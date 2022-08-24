Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.94, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.45B. CTSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $93.47, offering almost -41.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.06% since then. We note from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended CTSH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

Instantly CTSH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 69.81 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.59% year-to-date, but still down -5.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is -3.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.34 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $78.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTSH is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $98.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 16.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.58 percent over the past six months and at a 10.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 6.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.01 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation to make $5.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.72 billion and $4.78 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.70%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 57.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.30% per year for the next five years.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.64 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.64% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, and 93.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock is held by 1,349 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 49.11 million shares worth $3.23 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.35% or 43.24 million shares worth $2.85 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 18.08 million shares worth $1.19 billion, making up 3.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.13 million shares worth around $996.02 million, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.