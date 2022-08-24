Is CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s (NYSE: CNP) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 1.29 million shares of the CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.16, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.05B. CNP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -2.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.35% since then. We note from CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 million.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) trade information

Instantly CNP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.87 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.33% year-to-date, but still down -2.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) is 6.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.55 day(s).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) estimates and forecasts

CenterPoint Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.32 percent over the past six months and at a -15.24% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -6.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect CenterPoint Energy Inc. to make $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -15.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.20%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 62.50% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.40% per year for the next five years.

CNP Dividends

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, and 91.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.84%. CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock is held by 874 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.96% of the shares, which is about 75.3 million shares worth $2.41 billion.

Capital International Investors, with 8.71% or 54.81 million shares worth $1.76 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Mutual Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 37.48 million shares worth $1.2 billion, making up 5.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.19 million shares worth around $582.63 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.