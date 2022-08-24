Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.53, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $364.54M. RENT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.77, offering almost -347.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.93% since then. We note from Rent the Runway Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Rent the Runway Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RENT as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rent the Runway Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.65 for the current quarter.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) trade information

Instantly RENT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.71 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) is 31.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RENT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -153.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) estimates and forecasts

Rent the Runway Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.65 percent over the past six months and at a 68.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 49.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.26 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Rent the Runway Inc. to make $79.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 41.90%.

RENT Dividends

Rent the Runway Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.19% of Rent the Runway Inc. shares, and 82.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.90%. Rent the Runway Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.40% of the shares, which is about 8.18 million shares worth $56.34 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 10.44% or 6.37 million shares worth $43.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.47 million shares worth $15.64 million, making up 4.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $6.94 million, which represents about 2.63% of the total shares outstanding.