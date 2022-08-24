Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX)

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.61, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. HIMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.50, offering almost -149.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.51% since then. We note from Himax Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of 0.00% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.13 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.66% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -6.37% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.71 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.93, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 18.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.25. It is important to note, however, that the 18.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.14% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares, and 23.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.04%. Himax Technologies Inc. stock is held by 171 institutions, with Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.44% of the shares, which is about 7.74 million shares worth $84.05 million.

Lazard Asset Management LLC, with 2.30% or 4.01 million shares worth $43.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Upright Growth Fund and Bernstein Fund, Inc.-International Small Cap Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $12.48 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bernstein Fund, Inc.-International Small Cap Portfolio held roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $6.59 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.