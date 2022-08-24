Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Energy Fuels Inc. Stocks (AMEX: UUUU)

In the last trading session, 2.79 million shares of the Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.06, and it changed around $0.37 or 6.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $954.92M. UUUU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.39, offering almost -87.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.59% since then. We note from Energy Fuels Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended UUUU as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.64 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -20.58% year-to-date, but still down -10.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 6.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UUUU is forecast to be at a low of $7.77 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Energy Fuels Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.73 percent over the past six months and at a 8.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -17.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 302.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Energy Fuels Inc. to make $700k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $486k and $384k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 44.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 82.30%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.57% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares, and 35.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.73%. Energy Fuels Inc. stock is held by 237 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.00% of the shares, which is about 7.82 million shares worth $71.54 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.45% or 5.39 million shares worth $49.33 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.93 million shares worth $38.92 million, making up 5.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF held roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $43.96 million, which represents about 3.44% of the total shares outstanding.