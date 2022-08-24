Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS)

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.24, and it changed around -$0.08 or -6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.33M. MEDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.48, offering almost -341.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.45% since then. We note from TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28890.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.89K.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MEDS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.07% year-to-date, but still down -1.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is -24.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 87150.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.19 day(s).

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.07 percent over the past six months and at a 30.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 56.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH Inc. to make $2.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.55 million and $2.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.00%.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.16% of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares, and 7.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.83%. TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Ridgewood Investments LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 0.2 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.09% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $0.36 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 39629.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.