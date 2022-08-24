Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON)

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) were traded, and its beta was 1.44. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.92, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. CRON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.79, offering almost -132.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.99% since then. We note from Cronos Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

Instantly CRON has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.44 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.51% year-to-date, but still down -14.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is -4.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.09 day(s).

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Cronos Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.35 percent over the past six months and at a 75.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -133.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -128.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. to make $31.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.62 million and $20.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 77.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.30%.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 24 and February 28.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.94% of Cronos Group Inc. shares, and 14.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.22%. Cronos Group Inc. stock is held by 263 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 10.54 million shares worth $30.78 million.

Chescapmanager LLC, with 2.20% or 8.33 million shares worth $24.32 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 11.4 million shares worth $33.3 million, making up 3.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.49 million shares worth around $7.28 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.