Future Outlook And Cloudflare Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.67 million shares of the Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $65.26, and it changed around -$0.52 or -0.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.78B. NET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.64, offering almost -239.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.3% since then. We note from Cloudflare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.50 million.

Cloudflare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended NET as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cloudflare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) trade information

Instantly NET has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 76.74 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.37% year-to-date, but still down -16.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is 31.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NET is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -206.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) estimates and forecasts

Cloudflare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.11 percent over the past six months and at a 160.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $227.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Cloudflare Inc. to make $246.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.80%.

NET Dividends

Cloudflare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 09 and February 14.

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.21% of Cloudflare Inc. shares, and 88.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.88%. Cloudflare Inc. stock is held by 896 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.58% of the shares, which is about 29.75 million shares worth $3.56 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 9.65% or 27.13 million shares worth $3.25 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 8.27 million shares worth $361.95 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port held roughly 7.36 million shares worth around $881.05 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.