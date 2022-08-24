Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.43, and it changed around -$0.59 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.56B. FMS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.35, offering almost -131.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.76, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -1.89% since then. We note from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 843.75K.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) trade information

Instantly FMS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.38 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.49% year-to-date, but still down -5.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) is -20.83% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) estimates and forecasts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.84 percent over the past six months and at a -18.93% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -1.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to make $4.67 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.3 billion and $5.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.06%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA earnings are expected to increase by 36.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.05% per year for the next five years.

FMS Dividends

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.71. It is important to note, however, that the 3.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, and 6.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.49%. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock is held by 201 institutions, with Pzena Investment Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.97% of the shares, which is about 11.58 million shares worth $389.93 million.

Fiduciary Management, Inc., with 1.11% or 6.54 million shares worth $220.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Windsor Fund Inc. and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 6.08 million shares worth $188.16 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Value Line Dividend Index held roughly 2.26 million shares worth around $56.26 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.