FLEX LNG Ltd.â€™s (FLNG): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) were traded. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $36.35, and it changed around $2.69 or 7.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.79B. FLNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.32, offering almost 0.08% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $14.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.53% since then. We note from FLEX LNG Ltd.â€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.73K.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

Instantly FLNG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.09 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 decreased the stockâ€™s daily price by -0.72%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 43.30% year-to-date, but still down -5.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) is 11.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor â€” Warren Buffett â€” has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.22, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLNG is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $36.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd.â€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 8.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 47.19% of FLEX LNG Ltd. shares, and 25.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.82%. FLEX LNG Ltd. stock is held by 169 institutions, with Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.11% of the shares, which is about 1.68 million shares worth $60.6 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 2.86% or 1.54 million shares worth $55.55 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.65 million shares worth $23.43 million, making up 1.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $10.2 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.