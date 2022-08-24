FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: FGI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -52.67% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.21 million shares of the FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.93, and it changed around $0.6 or 18.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.70M. FGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.25, offering almost -59.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.11% since then. We note from FGI Industries Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.06K.

FGI Industries Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FGI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FGI Industries Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) trade information

Instantly FGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.62 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -8.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.62% year-to-date, but still up 19.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) is 41.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67590.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FGI is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -52.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) estimates and forecasts

FGI Industries Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.60 percent over the past six months and at a -53.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect FGI Industries Ltd. to make $47.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.10%.

FGI Dividends

FGI Industries Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.68% of FGI Industries Ltd. shares, and 7.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.13%. FGI Industries Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with First Wilshire Securities Management Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.13% of the shares, which is about 0.58 million shares worth $2.27 million.

Eidelman Virant Capital, with 0.74% or 70683.0 shares worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 14387.0 shares worth $56057.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 7424.0 shares worth around $28926.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.