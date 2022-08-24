Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.57 million shares of the Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $94.53, and it changed around $0.38 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $58.94B. EW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $131.73, offering almost -39.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.47% since then. We note from Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) trade information

Instantly EW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 102.12 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.33% year-to-date, but still down -7.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is -7.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) estimates and forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.13 percent over the past six months and at a 13.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 29.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation to make $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.31 billion and $1.33 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.30%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 82.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.81% per year for the next five years.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.80% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, and 84.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.65%. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock is held by 1,814 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.17% of the shares, which is about 57.03 million shares worth $6.71 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.00% or 49.72 million shares worth $5.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 17.98 million shares worth $2.12 billion, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 13.66 million shares worth around $1.61 billion, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.