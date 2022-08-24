Could GreenBox POS’s (NASDAQ: GBOX) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) were traded, and its beta was 4.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $51.40M. GBOX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.42, offering almost -790.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.46% since then. We note from GreenBox POS’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.66 million.

GreenBox POS stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GBOX as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GreenBox POS is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

Instantly GBOX has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2000 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.14% year-to-date, but still down -40.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is 45.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.64 day(s).

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

GreenBox POS share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.00 percent over the past six months and at a -1,337.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.66 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect GreenBox POS to make $7.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.38 million and $8.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.00%.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.10% of GreenBox POS shares, and 14.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.54%. GreenBox POS stock is held by 76 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.43% of the shares, which is about 1.01 million shares worth $4.25 million.

State Street Corporation, with 2.33% or 0.96 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $0.29 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $1.14 million, which represents about 0.65% of the total shares outstanding.