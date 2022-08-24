Could Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around -$0.05 or -6.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $251.62M. DOMA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.10, offering almost -1181.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.82% since then. We note from Doma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Doma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DOMA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Doma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.13 for the current quarter.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Instantly DOMA has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9863 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 28.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.04% year-to-date, but still down -30.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is -7.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DOMA is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -604.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -111.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Doma Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -70.45 percent over the past six months and at a 82.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $125.34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Doma Holdings Inc. to make $105.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.40%.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.60% of Doma Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.63%. Doma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Foundation Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 13.79% of the shares, which is about 44.78 million shares worth $97.17 million.

StepStone Group LP, with 4.58% or 14.88 million shares worth $32.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.41 million shares worth $9.58 million, making up 1.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $6.29 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.