Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.59 million shares of the Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.08, and it changed around -$5.49 or -17.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $267.18M. CTRN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $97.46, offering almost -288.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.58% since then. We note from Citi Trends Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.54K.

Citi Trends Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CTRN as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Citi Trends Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) trade information

Instantly CTRN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.83 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.74% year-to-date, but still down -9.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) is 27.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTRN is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -99.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) estimates and forecasts

Citi Trends Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.69 percent over the past six months and at a -63.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -93.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -64.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $199.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Citi Trends Inc. to make $205.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.00%. Citi Trends Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 197.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.00% per year for the next five years.

CTRN Dividends

Citi Trends Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 24.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.67% of Citi Trends Inc. shares, and 107.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.80%. Citi Trends Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Victory Capital Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.53% of the shares, which is about 0.97 million shares worth $24.11 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P., with 9.58% or 0.8 million shares worth $20.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $12.84 million, making up 6.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $6.34 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.