Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.33 million shares of the Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.58, and it changed around $0.24 or 17.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.86M. AYLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -846.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 55.7% since then. We note from Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.31 million.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AYLA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) trade information

Instantly AYLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.25% year-to-date, but still down -0.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) is 54.02% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AYLA is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -912.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -279.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AYLA) estimates and forecasts

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.68 percent over the past six months and at a 16.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 20.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -46.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $520k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $580k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.40%.

AYLA Dividends

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.85% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 48.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.39%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.58% of the shares, which is about 2.15 million shares worth $3.49 million.

Ikarian Capital, LLC, with 4.72% or 0.7 million shares worth $1.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 78000.0 shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 10596.0 shares worth around $17165.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.