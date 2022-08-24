Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.96, and it changed around $1.74 or 4.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.51B. ARWR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.83, offering almost -97.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.59% since then. We note from Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.98K.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ARWR as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) trade information

Instantly ARWR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.12 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.83% year-to-date, but still down -13.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) is -1.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ARWR is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -156.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) estimates and forecasts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.41 percent over the past six months and at a 20.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 108.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $62.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 93.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.30%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -61.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.33% per year for the next five years.

ARWR Dividends

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.65% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 69.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.56%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 396 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.61% of the shares, which is about 12.28 million shares worth $522.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.51% or 10.07 million shares worth $428.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.05 million shares worth $129.84 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $123.57 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.