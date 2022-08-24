Are Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.14 or 9.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.92M. INFI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -130.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.78% since then. We note from Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 770.21K.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Instantly INFI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7200 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.11% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is 116.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.52 percent over the past six months and at a 13.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $450k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.25% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 34.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.34%. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 109 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 7.12% of the shares, which is about 6.35 million shares worth $10.74 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.90% or 5.27 million shares worth $8.91 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.52 million shares worth $4.25 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $3.32 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.