A Business Review Of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 3.06 million shares of the Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.92, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.64B. EXAS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $108.99, offering almost -203.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.17% since then. We note from Exact Sciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.14 million.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Instantly EXAS has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.11% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 40.63 on Tuesday, 08/23/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.85% year-to-date, but still down -12.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) is -21.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5 day(s).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Exact Sciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.10 percent over the past six months and at a -21.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $497.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Exact Sciences Corporation to make $511.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $434.82 million and $456.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.30%.

EXAS Dividends

Exact Sciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares, and 91.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.18%. Exact Sciences Corporation stock is held by 746 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 15.98 million shares worth $573.93 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.72% or 15.42 million shares worth $553.97 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.19 million shares worth $329.97 million, making up 5.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 5.44 million shares worth around $195.23 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.