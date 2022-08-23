You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD).

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.50, and it changed around $0.75 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $121.32B. TD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.01, offering almost -29.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $58.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.82% since then. We note from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.93 million.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) trade information

Instantly TD has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.68 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.25% year-to-date, but still down -2.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is 3.49% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.63 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) estimates and forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.99 percent over the past six months and at a 0.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to make $9.52 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank earnings are expected to increase by 20.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

TD Dividends

The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.18 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.75. It is important to note, however, that the 4.18% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank shares, and 55.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.48%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock is held by 1,119 institutions, with Royal Bank of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.78% of the shares, which is about 140.57 million shares worth $11.16 billion.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 4.09% or 73.96 million shares worth $5.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Capital Income Builder, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 23.56 million shares worth $1.7 billion, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital Income Builder, Inc. held roughly 14.67 million shares worth around $962.28 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.