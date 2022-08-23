Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 46.5 million shares of the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.24 or 52.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.05M. WINT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.37, offering almost -238.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.0% since then. We note from Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 234.23K.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Instantly WINT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 52.27% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8800 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -71.35% year-to-date, but still up 21.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) is 13.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WINT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -328.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.61 percent over the past six months and at a 64.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 87.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.80% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Windtree Therapeutics Inc. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.42% of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 5.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.48%. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.02% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.63 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.71% or 0.23 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 2.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.15 million, which represents about 0.98% of the total shares outstanding.