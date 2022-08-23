Why Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 3.02 million shares of the Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.47 or 30.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.03M. VIVK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.70, offering almost -485.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.0% since then. We note from Vivakor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 33120.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 662.99K.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

Instantly VIVK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 30.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.3500 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.28% year-to-date, but still up 5.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) is 9.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18430.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) estimates and forecasts

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 23.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.92% of Vivakor Inc. shares, and 0.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.31%. Vivakor Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.68% of the shares, which is about 0.25 million shares worth $0.47 million.

Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.46% or 69357.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1717.0 shares worth $3210.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.