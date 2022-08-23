Why Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.63, and it changed around $0.23 or 9.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $515.27M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.35, offering almost -521.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.46% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Heliogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heliogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -83.05% year-to-date, but still up 7.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is 39.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.42, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $4.25 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -622.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 165.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Heliogen Inc. to make $8.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 64.30%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 10.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.41% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 43.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.95%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.58% of the shares, which is about 23.94 million shares worth $62.96 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 4.76% or 9.06 million shares worth $23.81 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $15.25 million, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $14.86 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.