Why Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.86M. ACOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.99, offering almost -1088.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACOR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Instantly ACOR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.42% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4900 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.98% year-to-date, but still down -8.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) is -4.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 95.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACOR is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2280.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2280.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.00 percent over the past six months and at a 90.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Acorda Therapeutics Inc. to make $26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.16 million and $28.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -3.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.40%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.33% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 43.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.21%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 45 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 0.71 million shares worth $1.14 million.

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with 4.89% or 0.65 million shares worth $1.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.18 million shares worth $0.3 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.23 million, which represents about 1.06% of the total shares outstanding.