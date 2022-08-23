Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 17.39 million shares of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.11 or -9.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $276.44M. BBIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -709.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.19% since then. We note from Vinco Ventures Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 43.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.36 million.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Instantly BBIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.14% year-to-date, but still up 47.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) is 1.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.74 day(s).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 22.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.84% of Vinco Ventures Inc. shares, and 22.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.63%. Vinco Ventures Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 6.22 million shares worth $19.9 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.37% or 5.53 million shares worth $17.7 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 4.1 million shares worth $5.66 million, making up 1.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $11.77 million, which represents about 1.58% of the total shares outstanding.