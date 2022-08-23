UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.32M. UPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.65, offering almost -874.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.41% since then. We note from UpHealth Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 342.18K.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) trade information

Instantly UPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7999 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.28% year-to-date, but still down -27.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH) is 6.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) estimates and forecasts

UpHealth Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -75.06 percent over the past six months and at a -800.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 28.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $53.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect UpHealth Inc. to make $58.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $49.07 million and $33.91 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 71.80%.

UPH Dividends

UpHealth Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE:UPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.87% of UpHealth Inc. shares, and 10.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.70%. UpHealth Inc. stock is held by 61 institutions, with Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.50% of the shares, which is about 5.16 million shares worth $2.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.81% or 2.67 million shares worth $1.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.61 million shares worth $0.93 million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $0.57 million, which represents about 0.68% of the total shares outstanding.