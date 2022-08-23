U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.98. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.10, and it changed around $0.32 or 8.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $100.25M. USEG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.92, offering almost -239.51% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.02% since then. We note from U.S. Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 208.47K.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

Instantly USEG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.17 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.60% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) is 9.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.34 day(s).

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.40%. U.S. Energy Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 90.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.38 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 2.38% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.75% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares, and 30.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.76%. U.S. Energy Corp. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $1.68 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.83% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.61 million, making up 0.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 72244.0 shares worth around $0.31 million, which represents about 0.28% of the total shares outstanding.