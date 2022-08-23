Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.07 or 8.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.09M. TAOP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.12, offering almost -347.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.04% since then. We note from Taoping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 214.25K.

Taoping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TAOP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Taoping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) trade information

Instantly TAOP has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.23% year-to-date, but still up 4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) is -1.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49030.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAOP is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -660.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -660.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Taoping Inc. (TAOP) estimates and forecasts

Taoping Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.68 percent over the past six months and at a 88.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.40%. Taoping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 68.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 23.00% per year for the next five years.

TAOP Dividends

Taoping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.09% of Taoping Inc. shares, and 0.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.67%. Taoping Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 35415.0 shares worth $50643.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.17% or 26826.0 shares worth $38361.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 23423.0 shares worth $31649.0, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 3739.0 shares worth around $5052.0, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.