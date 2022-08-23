Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Shares Might Go Down -17.15% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.95, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.02B. TAK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.31, offering almost -24.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.45% since then. We note from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.48 million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended TAK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) trade information

Instantly TAK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.48 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.39% year-to-date, but still down -2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is -5.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TAK is forecast to be at a low of $13.47 and a high of $25.81. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) estimates and forecasts

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.97 percent over the past six months and at a 19.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.10%. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings are expected to increase by -39.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.58% per year for the next five years.

TAK Dividends

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.13. It is important to note, however, that the 8.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares, and 1.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.87%. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stock is held by 323 institutions, with Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.14% of the shares, which is about 4.32 million shares worth $61.86 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 0.13% or 4.24 million shares worth $60.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.99 million shares worth $27.94 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $15.79 million, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.