Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.97, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.38M. SYBX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.04, offering almost -316.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.43% since then. We note from Synlogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 141.47K.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Instantly SYBX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1000 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.98% year-to-date, but still down -8.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is -4.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYBX is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -827.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -518.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Synlogic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -49.61 percent over the past six months and at a 19.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -66.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Synlogic Inc. to make $90k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -90.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.40%.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.72% of Synlogic Inc. shares, and 58.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.83%. Synlogic Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.00% of the shares, which is about 10.54 million shares worth $10.25 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 8.59% or 6.03 million shares worth $5.86 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 2.43 million shares worth $2.37 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $1.48 million, which represents about 2.17% of the total shares outstanding.