Stock Performance And Outlook Of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC)

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.10, and it changed around $0.59 or 5.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.02B. EC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.47, offering almost -66.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.13% since then. We note from Ecopetrol S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) trade information

Instantly EC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.07 on Monday, 08/22/22 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.53% year-to-date, but still down -2.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) is 12.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.41 day(s).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 109.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 151.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.31 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. to make $9.83 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.84 billion and $5.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 71.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 81.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.50%. Ecopetrol S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 889.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.26. It is important to note, however, that the 21.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ecopetrol S.A. shares, and 1.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.69%. Ecopetrol S.A. stock is held by 185 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.24% of the shares, which is about 4.85 million shares worth $53.95 million.

Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, with 0.16% or 3.26 million shares worth $36.3 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Overseas Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 1.39 million shares worth $15.48 million, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $12.87 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.