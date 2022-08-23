Shares Of LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) Could Show A Loss Of -163.16%

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) were traded, and its beta was 1.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around -$0.26 or -18.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.17M. LMFA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.64, offering almost -570.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.96% since then. We note from LM Funding America Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 262.82K.

LM Funding America Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LMFA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LM Funding America Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) trade information

Instantly LMFA has showed a red trend with a performance of -18.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8600 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.54% year-to-date, but still up 6.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) is 18.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMFA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -163.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $900k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect LM Funding America Inc. to make $1.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

LMFA Dividends

LM Funding America Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.68% of LM Funding America Inc. shares, and 27.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.81%. LM Funding America Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.56% of the shares, which is about 0.34 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 1.33% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $0.65 million, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 98813.0 shares worth around $0.28 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.