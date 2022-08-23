Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.04 or 13.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.62M. SECO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.99, offering almost -563.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.33% since then. We note from Secoo Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 346.25K.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) trade information

Instantly SECO has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3280 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.31% year-to-date, but still up 19.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) is 17.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Secoo Holding Limited to make $273.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2019. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $175.82 million and $233.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 8.50%.

SECO Dividends

Secoo Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 29.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Secoo Holding Limited shares, and 17.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.90%. Secoo Holding Limited stock is held by 15 institutions, with IDG Technology Venture Investment IV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 5.45 million shares worth $1.22 million.

FIL LTD, with 7.00% or 4.02 million shares worth $1.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 64187.0 shares worth $21990.0, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 31941.0 shares worth around $10942.0, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.