Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.17, and it changed around -$0.61 or -6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $911.22M. RPAY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.53, offering almost -167.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.48, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.38% since then. We note from Repay Holdings Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 621.42K.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) trade information

Instantly RPAY has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.93 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.81% year-to-date, but still down -14.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) is -31.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.62 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPAY is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -150.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) estimates and forecasts

Repay Holdings Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.77 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 37.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Repay Holdings Corporation to make $79.86 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $44.44 million and $59.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 56.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.60%.

Repay Holdings Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 70.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.44% per year for the next five years.

RPAY Dividends

Repay Holdings Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.65% of Repay Holdings Corporation shares, and 92.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.47%. Repay Holdings Corporation stock is held by 220 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 11.01 million shares worth $100.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.22% or 6.6 million shares worth $60.5 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.75 million shares worth $34.39 million, making up 4.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $31.08 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.