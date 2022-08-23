Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 1.3 million shares of the Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around -$0.07 or -12.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.47M. OTMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -1670.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -14.58% since then. We note from Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 624.37K.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OTMO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) trade information

Instantly OTMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7890 on Monday, 08/22/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 39.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.26% year-to-date, but still down -31.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO) is -31.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OTMO is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -420.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -212.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 476.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Otonomo Technologies Ltd. to make $2.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

OTMO Dividends

Otonomo Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 17.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.67% of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. shares, and 52.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.05%. Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Deer Management Co. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.93% of the shares, which is about 11.8 million shares worth $5.67 million.

Senvest Management LLC, with 4.71% or 6.22 million shares worth $2.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.8 million shares worth $1.34 million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $0.5 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.